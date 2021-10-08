Lexington Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Lullwater at Saluda Pointe apartments

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating several vehicle break-ins at the Lullwater at Saluda Pointe apartment complex.

Deputies say the vehicles were broken into around 2 a.m. The windows were broken in order to gain access to the glove boxes and center consoles, according to reports.

In some incidents, the back passenger windows were broken to take items that had been left inside of the vehicles, police say.

Deputies say various items were stolen including several handguns.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 1-803-359-6260.

