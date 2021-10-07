Woman wanted in connection with robbery of motel on Nates Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted in connection with a robbery at a motel.

The incident occurred on August 8 at the Red Roof Inn on the 7400 block of Nates Road.

According to reports, the woman, who had been staying at the motel, asked the clerk for a refund but the clerk refused.

Officals say the woman then followed the clerk into the main lobby and grabbed the cash register key off of the clerk’s arm.

The woman was captured on surveillance video opening the drawers to the cash register and taking several hundred dollars before running out of the motel.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the woman’s identity is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.