Columbia man charged with attempted murder in Lexington County

Tykiawah Latrell Rivers
Tykiawah Latrell Rivers(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man in Lexington County.

Tykiawah Latrell Rivers, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“The victim, in this case, referred to Rivers as an ‘old friend’ who contacted him to hang out last Saturday at the victim’s Feather Run Trail apartment,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He told us Rivers pulled a handgun and demanded he ‘give everything up.’”

Officials say Rivers fired several shots at the victim, who was later taken to the hospital by a friend.

He is expected to fully recover from multiple gunshot wounds, according to reports.

“Rivers stole a gun and a bag from the victim, then left,” Koon said. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Rivers early Tuesday morning.”

Rivers is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

