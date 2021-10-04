SkyView
Woman identified in fatal Fairfield County collision

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Fairfield County.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 42.

Heather Diane Vance, 49, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say Vance was traveling south on I-77 when her car went left of center, ran off the road, crossed the median, and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Highway Patrol and the coroner’s offices are continuing to investigate this crash.

