Man injured in shooting on Millwood Avenue, CPD investigating
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured one person.
The incident occurred on Millwood Avenue near Santee Avenue.
Officals say a man received non life-threatening injuries to the lower body.
This is a developing story. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
