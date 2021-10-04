SkyView
Man injured in shooting on Millwood Avenue, CPD investigating
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured one person.

The incident occurred on Millwood Avenue near Santee Avenue.

Officals say a man received non life-threatening injuries to the lower body.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

