Sumter Co. man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, grand larceny

Christopher Ricardo Jackson
Christopher Ricardo Jackson(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting inside a building and stealing a vehicle.

Christopher Ricardo Jackson, 27, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

Officals say, Jackson took a man’s handgun and fired it inside a building on the 4600 block of Broad Street. After firing the handgun, Jackson took a woman’s 2014 Buick Lacrosse before wrecking it on the 1200 block Broad Street.

He is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction, according to arrest warrants.

Jackson was taken into custody on September 23. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

His Bond has been denied for all charges, according to reports.

