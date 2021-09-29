SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter man arrested in connection with unlawful use of a credit card

Hubert Frank
Hubert Frank(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with unlawful use of a credit card.

Hubert Frank, 60, has been charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.

Frank is accused of using a victim’s credit card without consent to make a purchase of $88.54 at a business on the 400 block of South Guignard Parkway.

Frank was taken into custody on September 22. He has been released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Latest News

Christopher Ricardo Jackson
Sumter Co. man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, grand larceny
This comes after the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a...
Richland Two to require students to wear facemasks
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
SC State investigating security incident