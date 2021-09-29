Sumter man arrested in connection with unlawful use of a credit card

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with unlawful use of a credit card.

Hubert Frank, 60, has been charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period.

Frank is accused of using a victim’s credit card without consent to make a purchase of $88.54 at a business on the 400 block of South Guignard Parkway.

Frank was taken into custody on September 22. He has been released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

