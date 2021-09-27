Sumter Co. Coroner investigating death of woman found on Frierson Road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Frierson Road.

The body of 32-year-old Rose Marie Driggers was found on September 19.

A preliminary autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma. However, final autopsy results are pending.

This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and investigators have determined a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

