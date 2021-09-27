SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Co. Coroner investigating death of woman found on Frierson Road

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Frierson Road.

The body of 32-year-old Rose Marie Driggers was found on September 19.

A preliminary autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma. However, final autopsy results are pending.

This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and investigators have determined a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road

Latest News

Dayquon Kirkland
Columbia Police searching for 28-year-old reported missing
Vandalism Suspect
LCSD investigating vandalism at Irmo High School
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking summer-like weather this week in the Midlands
Vandalism Suspect