Sumter County man wanted for assault, kidnapping

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault and kidnapping incident.

Lavoures Praylou is facing 1st-degree assault and battery, burglary, and kidnapping charges.

Officials say Praylou forced his way into a woman’s home on September 21.

Once inside, Praylou is accused of striking the victim in the face multiple times and attempting to force them to leave the residence against their will.

Praylou is described as a 5′10 Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information about Praylou’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

