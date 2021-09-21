Sumter Co. man accused of taking more than $1,000 from local business

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of taking more than $1,000 from a local business.

The incident occurred on July 21 at a business on Broad Streat.

According to reports, 27-year-old Darren Walker took approximately $1,500 from a safe inside of the business.

Walker has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less.

He was released from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

