Columbia City Council extends mask ordinance for 60 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council reaffirmed its COVID-19 mask ordinance.
On Tuesday, council members unanimously voted to extend the city’s existing mask ordinance for 60 days through May 15. The ordinance does not include any of the strengthened measures that were considered in February.
District 4 Councilmember and Mayoral Candidate Daniel Rickenmann motioned to reduce the ordinance length to 30 days but failed to get a second.
At-large Councilmember Howard Duvall said the council can end the ordinance when it wishes and could do so if the data continues to approve.
Rickenmann voted to approve the extension and but said he only supports the measure so long as it is re-examined in 30 days.
