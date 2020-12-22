DHEC selects new executive director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After six months without a permanent leader, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has chosen who they’d like to run the agency.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, board members unanimously voted for Dr. Edward Simmer, a Navy veteran, to be the next executive director.
Simmer was the deputy chief and the chief clinical officer of the military’s TRICARE Health Plan, where he was responsible for overseeing civilian medical and dental care for 9.4 million beneficiaries of the Military Health System.
Board members all noted Simmer’s leadership experience and his plan to tackle health disparities in South Carolina’s rural communities, saying it will be an asset to the agency.
The two other finalists named were Keith Munson and Matthew Van Patton.
Simmer must be officially confirmed by the state Senate when it resumes next month.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.