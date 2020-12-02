HOW TO WATCH: WIS newscasts air on The CW on Wednesday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Viewers who want to catch the latest Midlands’ headlines and weather need to tune to The CW instead of WIS News 10 on Wednesday evening.
The NFL rescheduled its Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers to Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. That game will air on WIS News 10, channel 10.1.
Due to the programming change, some WIS newscasts will air on The CW, channel 10.2.
To watch WIS News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., tune to 10.2, or watch live online right in this article.
Unless the football game goes into overtime past 7 p.m., WIS News at 7 will air on 10.1.
