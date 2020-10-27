LCSD: Two men arrested in connection with burglary of convenience store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men in connection with the burglary of a convenience store in the Three Fountains area.
Brendon Axley Laymon-Malone, 19, and Joshua Nathaniel Nelson, 28, have been charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
“Someone called 911 after they heard glass shattering,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies responded to the store and saw a front pane of glass broken out and some damage to the front door.”
Laymon-Malone was arrested inside the store as he walked out of a back room. Nelson was arrested in the back room.
“Deputies found some cash in Laymon-Malone’s pockets,” Koon said. “The store’s owner arrived on the scene and reported cigarettes, lottery tickets and electronic cigarettes were missing.”
LCSD says other people could have been involved in the break-in.
“We’d like community tips about who else might be a part of this incident,” he said. “Crimestoppers is always anonymous and it’s the best way to share that information with us. Call 888-274-6372 or use the Crimestoppers app. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.”
Lawson-Malone and Nelson are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while they await a bond hearing.
