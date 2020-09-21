Sumter man arrested, charged following domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct incident with minor

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man following an incident involving criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence with a minor.
Keodra Jackson, 20, of Rye Street in Sumter was arrested on Sept. 14 following a warrant issued on Sept. 9. He is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.
According to one warrant, when Jackson was 19 he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl on and between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 of 2019.
Another warrant states that Jackson pointed a gun at the minor and fired the weapon in her direction on Sept. 7 on Rye Street.
The minor is now 15 and the mother of Jackson’s 2-month-old child. Jackson’s child was also present during the incident.
