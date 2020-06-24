RCSD: Couple who held Pizza Hut manager at gunpoint over 2 liter Pepsi arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a couple on attempted robbery and kidnapping charges following an incident that occurred at a Pizza Hut on Two Notch Road.
Kori Dukes and Isaiah Lee entered the Pizza Hut around 9:30 on May 29 and got into a verbal argument with the manager regarding a soda not being delivered with a pizza they had ordered.
The manager says that both Lee and Dukes came around the counter and Lee pulled a gun out while Dukes took a two liter Pepsi from the cooler. Lee then put the gun back in his pocket and him and Dukes left the restaurant.
Both were booked and are in the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.
