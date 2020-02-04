Columbia Metropolitan Airport launches new logo, website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is launching a campaign that will include a new logo and a new website.
The new-look continues to focus on highlighting CAE’s legacy of flying with ease as Columbia’s airport but with a more modern look. The logo is also supposed to represent the business’s core values.
“Many months of thoughtful research went into the selected narrative and creative elements that we decided to go with for this brand refresh,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim Jamieson. “Numerous staff think-tanks were held over the year to determine a comprehensive look and feel that was unmistakably the new Columbia Metropolitan Airport.”
Sparkloft Media, partnered with Period Three, was the advertising agency that was awarded the record contract that included a complete refresh and rebuild of the CAE website.
In developing the updated marketing strategy, CAE, Sparkloft Media, and Period Three took a deep look at the airport’s identity, what they wanted to say and the best way to say it.
They used social media research to better understand their current position within the community and how best to move forward with messaging. A consensus workshop, with local community leaders, was held early in the process to help the team understand the regional perception and how they might pivot and adjust as needed.
The new CAE website features a new logo design and new brand colors. The new-look will be featured in all advertising and marketing efforts, on social media outlets, and airport signage.
Click here to visit the new CAE website.
