LIVE AT 4: Watch WIS newscasts during coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting Tuesday, WIS will air NBC’s live coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
But we also want to make sure you don’t miss your daily local news here on WIS.
While the trial is ongoing, you can watch WIS News at 4 p.m. right here on wistv.com, the WIS News App and on Columbia’s CW. Columbia’s CW is 10.2 over the air and channel 7 on Spectrum Cable.
Each day, WIS will decide if the News at 5 will air on the main channel or 10.2. If it airs on The CW, we will stream the 5 p.m. newscast on wistv.com and the WIS News App.
