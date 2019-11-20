S.C. charities on the naughty or nice lists this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It’s a tradition in the Palmetto State that’s 24 years in the making. Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s Office will make its annual announcement naming this year’s Angel charities.
Secretary of State Mark Hammond says that South Carolina is one of the top ten states in the nation for charitable giving. He says this is a generous state, and that’s why his office wants to make sure South Carolinians know exactly which organizations they’re giving to.
This year, the Secretary of State will announce 11 Angel charities for 2019. These are organizations that give more than 80% of their earnings over to their charitable cause.
Secretary Hammond says there are more than 13,000 thousand registered charities in our state. With so many to choose from, his office is hoping to help guide donors through this season of giving by highlighting charities they say are nice, and those they say are naughty.
“Unfortunately, scrooges give less than 45% toward the charitable purpose. If you get a call, you need to ask if it’s a professional fundraiser. You need to ask where they’re located. You need to ask how much of your contribution goes towards the charitable purpose and if you feel uncomfortable or pressured by any solicitation, you need to contact the Secretary of State’s Office,” Hammond said.
The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for overseeing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, which requires every charity to register, and report all financial activity. Those that don’t comply face being suspended.
“There’s over 200 charities currently suspended. Last year, we filed 12 injunctions against suspended organizations and we also collected $381,000 in fines from charitable organizations in violation of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act,” Hammond said.
In addition to the list of Angel and Scrooge charities, the Secretary of State will also release the Wise Giving and Professional Solicitor report, which lists every registered charity in the state and exactly how much of their income is turned over to their charitable cause.
Wednesday’s announcement of the 2019 Angel charities begins at 10:00 AM outside of the Edgar Brown Building.
For more information, visit: https://sos.sc.gov/online-filings/charities-pfrs-and-raffles/charities
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.