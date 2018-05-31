Two more kickoff times revealed for Gamecocks football schedule - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two more kickoff times revealed for Gamecocks football schedule

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
The Southeastern Conference announced two more start times for South Carolina’s football schedule on Thursday.

The Gamecocks will open the season at home against Coastal Carolina on September 1 at noon. The game will be televised by the SEC Network. The only meeting between the two teams took place back in 2013. South Carolina won that game 70-10.

Two weeks later, Will Muschamp’s squad will have their first night game of the season against Marshall. South Carolina will take on the Thundering Herd at 7:30 p.m. on September 15. That game will be shown on ESPNU. Marshall defeated South Carolina 24-21 in the only meeting that happened between the two teams.

Officials announced the start time for USC’s first SEC tilt of the season on Wednesday. The Gamecocks are set to take on Georgia on Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina's first three games will be at Williams-Brice Stadium. 

Start times for the remainder of the schedule will be announced later.

