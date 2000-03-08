The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Animal rescuers in Richland County are working to rehab a badly starved dog. They said it's one of the worst starvation cases they've seen.More >>
A plan to shield consumers from dramatic electric rate price hikes is gaining support inside of the State House.More >>
WIS is ready for coast-to-coast coverage of the both men's and women's Gamecocks basketball teams as they prepare for their Sweet 16 matchups this weekend.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify a woman wanted in a recent robbery, shoplifting, and assault at a popular store.More >>
Investigators say the both men distributed child pornography through the internet.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that three men were convicted in federal court in Charleston for Sex Trafficking of Minors.More >>
Lexington police have arrested the man who posed as a good Samaritan and took an elderly woman’s car.More >>
Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night.More >>
The chairman of the Denmark Technical College Board of Commissioners is being questioned after he removed the interim president from campus.More >>
The Spartanburg County sheriff said the 2017 Operation Rolling Thunder resulted in seizures of drugs, counterfeit items, guns, and more.More >>
Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.More >>
A Sumter County man is celebrating his second big lottery win after taking home a $200,000 prize Thursday.More >>
A Florida woman had all the work done - her breasts, butt, lips and liposuction - after stealing a strangers ID and using the victim's credit card.More >>
A California mother who had beat cancer twice got to hold her newborn twins before she died.More >>
Officials say a middle school student stabbed a classmate on a school bus in North Charleston.More >>
If you're unhappy with your weight, this won't brighten your mood.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
These are exciting times if you're a South Carolina basketball fan.More >>
With less than 12 hours to go before the biggest game in South Carolina men's basketball history, head coach Frank Martin wants to know how all Gamecocks fans are feeling this morning.More >>
Having played a Frank Martin-coached South Carolina team, Baylor has seen what the Gamecocks are capable of on defense, but Sindarius Thornwell said the Bears won’t know for sure what they are going up against until they step on the court Friday night.More >>
Property owners came together Thursday to thank those who made a difference for them.More >>
West Columbia Mayor Pro-Tem Dale Harley died Thursday morning. He was a self-employed businessman and a city councilman since 1993.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife's earnings have risen from a nearly $122,000 loss in 2000 to an almost $426,000 profit in 2015, his first year as lieutenant governor.More >>
The Gamecocks enter unchartered waters as they take on Baylor hoping for their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.More >>
Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night.More >>
The Spartanburg County sheriff said the 2017 Operation Rolling Thunder resulted in seizures of drugs, counterfeit items, guns, and more.More >>
Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.More >>
The NCAA will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week and has indicated it will leave North Carolina out of that process if the state hasn't changed a law that limits LGBT rights by...More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Want to get a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year? It's easier than you think.More >>
Follow along as the NCAA men's and women's college basketball teams try to play their way in to the Final Four.More >>
Click here for important information about WIS-TV.More >>
At WIS, we strive to keep you updated on the day's events, breaking news, weather and sports. One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the WIS News 10 app.More >>
These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty.More >>
These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty.More >>
These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty.More >>
These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty.More >>
These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
