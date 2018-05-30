UGA-USC is getting the CBS national broadcast for their 2018 meeting

Hoping to avenge a 14-point loss in Athens last year that helped put the Georgia Bulldogs firmly in the hunt for a National Championship, the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs have set a game time for the 2018 game.

The USC-UGA game will be televised Sept. 8, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

South Carolina begins their season against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season with an Outback Bowl victory over the Michigan Wolverines. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, look to get back in the title hunt after they came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

