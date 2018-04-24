Sumter residents and officer save man from heroin overdose

The quick action of two Sumter residents and an officer equipped with Narcan helped save a 24-year-old man from a life-threatening heroin overdose.

Police responded to West Hampton Avenue on Saturday where a man was seen slumped over the steering wheel of a parked car.

A registered nurse and another Sumter resident said the 24-year-old was unresponsive when they found him. They reportedly pulled him from the vehicle and alerted the officer to drug paraphernalia in the car.

The man regained consciousness after Officer 1st Class Devin Johnson administered two doses of Narcan, which can counteract a heroin or other opioid drug overdose. The man was then transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey.

“Because of the quick and observant actions of these residents, the outcome for this young man could have been much worse,” Chief Russell F. Roark III said. “We’re thankful that our officers are prepared and trained to handle situations like this.”

This was the first time a Sumter Police Department officer has had to administer the antidote.

Officers were equipped with Narcan in 2016 after receiving Law Enforcement Officers Naloxone Training.

The training was developed by Anderson County EMS and Special Services Division, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Bureau of EMS, S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. It enables officers to administer the antidote and potentially save a life.

Sumter Police made arrests and confiscated a significant amount of heroin last week in a separate case.

Police say that residents can make a difference by safely disposing unwanted prescription pills.

National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The Sumter Police Department, in partnership with the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, will collect unused prescription pills at its headquarters at 107 E. Hampton Ave. (Creams, liquids, sharps will not be accepted.)

For more information, contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

