Three arrested in Sumter for ecstasy, guns, $60,000 in heroin

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Patrick Clifton Clark, 49, was arrested by Sumter Police Department. (Sumter Police) Patrick Clifton Clark, 49, was arrested by Sumter Police Department. (Sumter Police)
Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, was arrested. (Sumter Police) Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, was arrested. (Sumter Police)
Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35, was arrested by Sumter Police. (Sumter Police) Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35, was arrested by Sumter Police. (Sumter Police)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A several-months-long investigation ended in three arrests for pills and enough heroin to supply an estimated 6,000 injections to potential abusers in Sumter.

Sumter Police Department Chief Russell F. Roark and Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit detectives called the amount of heroin confiscated “significant.”

On Thursday April 19, the Sumter Police Department searched homes and found 4.2 ounces of heroin with a street value of $60,000, 10 grams of marijuana, 30 tablets of Ecstasy, five guns (one of which was stolen), and $5,000 in cash.

Police arrested and charged Patrick Clifton Clark, 49. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile of a school or park.

Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin within a half-mile of a school or park and felon in possession of a firearm.

Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy within a half-mile of a school or park and felon in possession of a firearm.

All three suspects have extensive criminal records that include various drug and violent crimes, according to Sumter Police. They are being held without bond at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Dodge Charger belonging to the suspects.

There is a continuing investigation. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the city is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

