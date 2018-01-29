Fundraiser efforts underway for homeless veteran found dead in Lexington Co.

In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died. (Source: WISTV)

The Lexington County coroner says Dennis Reidy was found in a wooded area, off of Chariot Street.

The Lexington Co. Coroner's Office says that funeral arrangements have not been set for a homeless veteran who was found dead earlier this month, but fundraising efforts are being set up to give him the dignity he deserves at his burial.

Dennis Reidy, 69, was found off Chariot Street in Lexington around 11 a.m. on Jan. 23. An autopsy revealed he died of natural causes. Reidy was found in a makeshift shelter in the wooded area.

The service has not yet been scheduled; however, the date will be released when available and all who would like are welcome to attend.

The Patriot Guard Riders, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and several other organizations dedicated to assisting and remembering veterans who served our country.

"The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is unable to accept any donations, but we would like to express our appreciation to all who have offered to assist with the arrangements for Mr. Reidy. If anyone would like to make a donation in his memory, they are certainly welcome to do so," Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The veterans will accept all donations.

