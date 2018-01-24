Body found in wooded area in Midlands identified as homeless vet - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Body found in wooded area in Midlands identified as homeless vet

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The body of a homeless veteran was found in a wooded area off Chariot Street in Lexington. (Source: Google Earth Pro) The body of a homeless veteran was found in a wooded area off Chariot Street in Lexington. (Source: Google Earth Pro)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A homeless veteran has been identified as the body found in a wooded area in Lexington County on Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the man as 69-year-old Dennis E. Reidy. 

Reidy's body was found off Chariot Street in Lexington around 11 a.m. Tuesday. An autopsy revealed he died of natural causes.

Reidy was found in a makeshift shelter in the wooded area.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly