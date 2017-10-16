Gamecocks RB Dowdle to have surgery on fractured bone

NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during "Sunday Night Football."More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Clemson's 27-24 loss to unranked Syracuse Friday night dropped the Tigers in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.More >>
With another collective offensive effort and four innings of perfect relief pitching, Los Angeles calmly overcame an early two-run deficit and took the first game.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Hear what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say after the Tigers defeated Auburn, 27-23, in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 14, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Shea Patterson threw for 351 yards as the Rebels beat Vanderbilt 57-35 on Saturday.More >>
A tight game between Tennessee and South Carolina elicited anxiety and excitement for Carolina fans, but the game pulled a different set of emotions out of Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Nick Fitzgerald had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to 35-10 victory over BYU on Saturday. Mississippi State (4-2) returned to form offensively after a bye week and two straight blowout losses on the road to ranked opponents.More >>
