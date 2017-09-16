Deebo Samuel out for season with broken leg

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.

"He came off the field and tried to go again," Muschamp said postgame. "I don't have all of the information, but I know he's out for the year."

Samuel had five receptions for 122 yards before he got his leg rolled up on a curl route close to Kentucky's sideline in the second half. Muschamp believes that is when the injury occurred.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.