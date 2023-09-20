SCDC investigating inmate’s death as homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate’s death at Broad River Correctional Institution is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said 48-year-old Trey Chavez Brown was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. An autopsy will be performed.

The case is being investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner.

