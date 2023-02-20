SkyView
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago

American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) beginning on Thursday, July 6.(Arizona's Family)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

According to American Airline officials, the new route will begin on Thursday, July 6, departing from Columbia at 7:14 a.m. and arriving in Chicago at 8:38 a.m.

“American Airlines is delighted to offer new service between Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting this July,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning, “With seven destinations from CAE this summer, American is excited to offer customers more ways to experience all the Palmetto State has to offer while providing local residents more access to American’s global network.”

The new daily flight will bring the total number of nonstop destinations to seven. These include Charlotte, N.C., Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Miami (Restarting June 3), New York City (Restarting May 5), Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. (at Reagan National Airport) and Chicago (Starting July 6)

Though the new daily service begins on July 6, those interested in booking may now do so on the airline’s website.

