SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

State’s top high school hoops player signs with Gamecocks’ women’s basketball

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg(South Carolina Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Rick Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Milaysia Fulwiley, the state’s number-one ranked high school basketball player, signed with USC today. The Keenan High senior point guard had an emotional signing ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Fulwiley fought to hold back tears before telling the crowd she had picked USC over Florida, Ole Miss, and Louisville. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley offered Fulwiley a scholarship when she was a 7th grader.

That’s the same year Fulwiley joined the Keenan varsity team and led the Raiders to a State Championship. Keenan has won four titles in five years with Fulwiley as their star player. She averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds last season.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers and gusty winds likely Thursday and Friday for the Midlands

Latest News

Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks build momentum from Vanderbilt victory, head to Florida to tackle Gators
American Red Cross logo
Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle to return for 38th year
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
A’ja Wilson to host Sneaker and Glitter Gala