Lexington County releases economic report showing local investment and job growth

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The County of Lexington Department of Economic Development says the last year has shown growth in the community.

The annual report released Thursday highlights $448.7 million in capital investments and 1,107 new jobs.

The department said the job growth comes after a dozen businesses made multi-million dollar investments. These included:

  • Bentley Pontoons, $5.9 million, 50 jobs
  • CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients and Flavors) $5 million, 20 jobs
  • Cequr Corporation, $20 million, six jobs
  • Columbia GSA, $41.1 million, 200 jobs
  • Nephron Pharmaceuticals, $100 million, 250 jobs
  • Palmetto State Armory, $61.7 million, 150 jobs
  • Pine Gate Renewables, $185 million
  • Schattdecor, $21 million, 23 jobs
  • Sorinex, $7 million, 35 jobs
  • Spectrum, $2 million, 350 jobs
  • The Home Depot, 23 jobs

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

