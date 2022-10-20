Lexington County releases economic report showing local investment and job growth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The County of Lexington Department of Economic Development says the last year has shown growth in the community.

The annual report released Thursday highlights $448.7 million in capital investments and 1,107 new jobs.

The department said the job growth comes after a dozen businesses made multi-million dollar investments. These included:

Bentley Pontoons, $5.9 million, 50 jobs

CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients and Flavors) $5 million, 20 jobs

Cequr Corporation, $20 million, six jobs

Columbia GSA, $41.1 million, 200 jobs

Nephron Pharmaceuticals, $100 million, 250 jobs

Palmetto State Armory, $61.7 million, 150 jobs

Pine Gate Renewables, $185 million

Schattdecor, $21 million, 23 jobs

Sorinex, $7 million, 35 jobs

Spectrum, $2 million, 350 jobs

The Home Depot, 23 jobs

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.