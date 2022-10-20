Lexington County releases economic report showing local investment and job growth
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The County of Lexington Department of Economic Development says the last year has shown growth in the community.
The annual report released Thursday highlights $448.7 million in capital investments and 1,107 new jobs.
The department said the job growth comes after a dozen businesses made multi-million dollar investments. These included:
- Bentley Pontoons, $5.9 million, 50 jobs
- CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients and Flavors) $5 million, 20 jobs
- Cequr Corporation, $20 million, six jobs
- Columbia GSA, $41.1 million, 200 jobs
- Nephron Pharmaceuticals, $100 million, 250 jobs
- Palmetto State Armory, $61.7 million, 150 jobs
- Pine Gate Renewables, $185 million
- Schattdecor, $21 million, 23 jobs
- Sorinex, $7 million, 35 jobs
- Spectrum, $2 million, 350 jobs
- The Home Depot, 23 jobs
