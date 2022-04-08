SkyView
Midlands Master Trooper named SC “Trooper of the Year,” saves 2-year-old from drowning

Just two days before the incident, Master Trooper Jones had completed his department-required CPR course.(SCDPS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands’ Master Trooper was named the South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year Friday, after being chosen among candidates across the state.

Master Trooper David G. Jones of Troop One, who also serves as the Midlands Community Relations Officer, was recognized with the honor after saving a child who had fallen into a swimming pool.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Master Trooper Jones’ quick thinking and recent first aid training helped save the life of a 2-year-old who was drowning in a pool next door.

Just two days before the incident, Master Trooper Jones had completed his department-required CPR course, and when the toddler was pulled out of the water, Jones began back thrusts and mouth-to-mouth breaths until he started breathing on his own.

After Jones revived the child, paramedics took him to the hospital where he made a full recovery.

Master Trooper David G. Jones of Troop One, who also serves as the Midlands Community Relations Officer, was recognized with the honor after saving a child who had fallen into a swimming pool.(SCDPS)

The 2021 Trooper of the Year was named, along with the Telecommunications Operator of the Year by the Department of Public Safety.

The SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods says the honorees went the extra mile, on and off the roads.

“The troopers who were honored today made a split-second decision that saved a life; put in the extra time to help solve a case; or went the extra mile to make South Carolina’s roadways safer,” Woods said.

The winners were chosen from regional winners across the state. There was one candidate chosen from each of the highway patrol troops, and each of the winners then competed for the overall award.

