SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Dinner and Dancing for Dreher High School

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dinner and dancing.  It’s what’s on tap next weekend for a large fundraiser for college scholarships. The Dreher High School Foundation is supporting the Dreher National Honor Society in an evening of a BBQ Bash. The dinner is followed by another fundraiser - the 15th annual Dancing with the Teachers.

The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates.

Then after dinner, be entertained by the 15th annual Dancing with the Stars hosted by the...
Then after dinner, be entertained by the 15th annual Dancing with the Stars hosted by the Dreher High School Dance Company. That event is in the school's auditorium and starts at 7 p.m.(WIS)

Jeanette Arvay Beck is a member of the Dreher High School Foundation. She also was the 2014 Richland District One Teacher of the Year. And Kathleen Lee is a teacher and the head of the Dreher High School Dance Company. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to promote what they say will be a terrific night of good food and fun.

The BBQ Bash dinner is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. The purchase deadline is March 20th. Buy tickets at https://312v45433066873.3dcartstores.com/BBQ-Bash_c_11.html

Then after dinner, be entertained by the 15th annual Dancing with the Stars hosted by the Dreher High School Dance Company. That event is in the school’s auditorium and starts at 7 p.m.

The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates.
The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates.(WIS)

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. Donations to the Dreher Foundation can be sent to Dreher High School at 3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Lexington dancers
Students at Connick School of Irish Dance get an opportunity to travel to Ireland
St. Patrick's Day returning to Five Points
St. Patty’s Day Returns to Five Points
The Big Show visits WIS
Soda City Live: Wrestling legend visits WIS!
O'Hara's Public House
St. Patrick’s Day the O’Hara’s House way
There’s something amazing growing at Clear Dot Charter School in downtown Columbia.
Soda City Live: How their garden grows