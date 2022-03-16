Soda City Live: Dinner and Dancing for Dreher High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dinner and dancing. It’s what’s on tap next weekend for a large fundraiser for college scholarships. The Dreher High School Foundation is supporting the Dreher National Honor Society in an evening of a BBQ Bash. The dinner is followed by another fundraiser - the 15th annual Dancing with the Teachers.

The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates.

Then after dinner, be entertained by the 15th annual Dancing with the Stars hosted by the Dreher High School Dance Company. That event is in the school's auditorium and starts at 7 p.m. (WIS)

Jeanette Arvay Beck is a member of the Dreher High School Foundation. She also was the 2014 Richland District One Teacher of the Year. And Kathleen Lee is a teacher and the head of the Dreher High School Dance Company. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to promote what they say will be a terrific night of good food and fun.

The BBQ Bash dinner is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. The purchase deadline is March 20th. Buy tickets at https://312v45433066873.3dcartstores.com/BBQ-Bash_c_11.html

Then after dinner, be entertained by the 15th annual Dancing with the Stars hosted by the Dreher High School Dance Company. That event is in the school’s auditorium and starts at 7 p.m.

The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates. (WIS)

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. Donations to the Dreher Foundation can be sent to Dreher High School at 3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.