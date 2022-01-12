Two schools in Clarendon Co. transitioning to virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Rose Wilder Elementary School and Walker Gambrell Elementary will move to remote learning for six days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to the district superintendent.

“In monitoring COVID-19 development in our schools, the data metrics have led the district to make a temporary instructional shift,” Superintendent Angela Bain said.

An official statement said the district’s COVID-19 Response Team reviewed the CDC’s new guidelines allowing a shorter quarantine time and decided the continuity of District 4′s current COVID-19 Play-by-Play protocols was warranted.

Clarendon County does not support a mask mandate, according to the superintendent. However, Clarendon School District 4 strongly encourages wearing masks in all schools, buses, and other district-owned facilities.

