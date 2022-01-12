SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two schools in Clarendon Co. transitioning to virtual learning

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Rose Wilder Elementary School and Walker Gambrell Elementary will move to remote learning for six days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to the district superintendent.

“In monitoring COVID-19 development in our schools, the data metrics have led the district to make a temporary instructional shift,” Superintendent Angela Bain said.

An official statement said the district’s COVID-19 Response Team reviewed the CDC’s new guidelines allowing a shorter quarantine time and decided the continuity of District 4′s current COVID-19 Play-by-Play protocols was warranted.

Clarendon County does not support a mask mandate, according to the superintendent. However, Clarendon School District 4 strongly encourages wearing masks in all schools, buses, and other district-owned facilities.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

11th earthquake reported in Kershaw County
11th, 12th earthquakes reported in Kershaw County
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 8,149 new cases Tuesday
File photo of student on computer
Midlands schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking potential for a rain, snow mix in the Midlands this weekend

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
UofSC gives COVID update as students return from winter break
FILE PHOTO
WIS helps woman resolve issues with apartment complex and getting heater fixed
WIS
WINTER WEATHER: Tracking a chance for a wintry mix in the Midlands Saturday night through Sunday
enators work on the first day of the 2022 legislative session in the State House in Columbia on...
Lawmakers lay out priorities as they return to Columbia for legislative session