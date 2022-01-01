CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department officers are actively searching for a man who has been missing since the week of Christmas.
Terrell Sims is a 26-year-old man who was last seen at a home on Ervin Street in Columbia Dec. 20. His girlfriend reported him missing on Dec. 22, according to police.
Sims’ family told the Columbia Police Department it is unlike him to not make contact, especially during the holidays.
Contact Crimestoppers with any information
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.