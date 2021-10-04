Man wanted in connection with sexual assault of 21-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman.

John Forrest Washington Jr., 28, has been charged with 1st-degree burglary, kidnapping, 1st-degree assault and battery, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Washington is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Drive, threatening her with a sharp object, and sexually assaulting her.

During the incident, the victim suffered a non life threatening laceration to her hand, according to reports. She was treated for her injuries at an area hospital.

Officals say Washington left the scene after stealing the victim’s black 2015 Nissan Altima. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

