Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, search underway for suspect

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A search is underway after a police chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County Monday.

At this time, police are still actively searching for this suspect and they say everyone should avoid the areas around University Drive, Mungo Road and Riverside Road if at all possible.

Earlier Monday, Lancaster Police said one of their officers was monitoring traffic on the bypass when a red vehicle was spotted driving recklessly. The officer reportedly caught up with the vehicle in an attempt to do a traffic stop.

Police say once the officer confirmed the tag he realized this was a vehicle that fled from law enforcement a week prior.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say the officer tried to make contact with the driver, who then reportedly tried to hit the officer with the vehicle. Police say the officer fired his gun and was able to avoid contact with the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then sped down Riverside Road towards University Drive, where he made a right onto University Drive. He then drove into a yard on University Drive and fled on foot from the vehicle, police say.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if at all possible while officers search for a suspect.

Other officers and detectives from the Lancaster Police Department responded to the scene, along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts should call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified immediately, as they are with all officer-involved shootings, police say.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident. SLED agents say no one was struck by gunfire and no injuries have been reported.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, officials say no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Lancaster Police Department for any information about their officer.

SLED agents say the incident in Lancaster County was the 27th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Lancaster Police Department.

