17-year-old thrown from car, killed in Sumter County crash

The teenaged girl was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old girl died after getting thrown from a car during a single-vehicle crash in Sumter County, the coroner confirmed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday on North Wise Drive near West Brewington Road. That’s right next to the Sumter County regional airport.

Troopers said the driver and two passengers were inside a 2010 Toyota Prius when it ran off of the left side of the road and overturned multiple times.

Kahlia Woods, 17, of Sumter, was thrown from a passenger seat of the car. Crews rushed her to the hospital, but she sadly did not survive.

The coroner said Woods died of blunt force injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

