Prisma Health launches mobile vaccination for rural and underserved communities

When fully operational by late spring, a total of seven Mobile Health Clinic vehicles will be ready to serve areas with healthcare access challenges for vaccinations. For example, people living in rural areas with limited broadband access and those who don’t have email accounts have difficulty registering online for appointments or receiving information about being vaccinated. Data also indicates that minority populations have been severely impacted by the pandemic and have limited access to vaccination opportunities. Other challenges include the availability of transportation and assistance for the elderly.