Gamecocks defeat No. 15 Auburn for first time in more than 80 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since 1933, South Carolina takes down Auburn.
Thanks to three Bo Nix interceptions -- two collected by Jaycee Horn -- the Gamecocks take down No. 15 Auburn 30-22 in a chippy, drama-filled contest.
Auburn got things going early. Following a 35-yard field goal by Anders Carlson, the Tigers marked 56 yards on their second drive with Bo Nix punctuating the series with an 11-yard pass to Eli Stove to make it 9-0.
Meanwhile, Carolina’s offense was pedestrian at best in the first quarter. The Gamecocks only put together 21 total yards in the opening period.
However, Carolina was able to cut into the deficit in the second quarter.
Thanks to Jaycee Horn’s first career interception, the Gamecocks cashed in on the takeaway with a 3-yard run by Kevin Harris to make it a 9-7 game with 12:49 left in the half.
But Auburn responded by pushing their lead back to nine. After a 44-yard pass to Seth Williams, Tank Bigsby rushed into the end zone from two yards out ending a 16-7 lead.
But Carolina’s defense came away with another turnover. This time, Jaylin Dickerson hauled in the deflected pass. That led to a second Gamecock touchdown scored by Collin Hill on a quarterback sneak. With that, South Carolina found themselves down 16-14 at halftime.
After Auburn extended their lead with Carlson’s second field goal of the day, Carolina took their first lead of the contest. On a free play due to an offsides penalty against Auburn, Collin Hill threw his first touchdown pass of the day to Shi Smith. Despite a failed 2-point conversion, Carolina took a 20-19 lead with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
Jaycee Horn continued to have a great day against Auburn. Late in the third quarter, he collected his second interception of the day and returned it inside the Auburn 10-yard line. One play later, Kevin Harris strolled into the end zone on the 8-yard run pushing the Gamecocks ahead 27-19.
With Auburn trailing 30-22 in the final minutes of the quarter, Bo Nix orchestrated a drive that provided some drama in the end. In the end, Nix’s fourth-down run came up short leaving the Tigers out of chances.
The win is South Carolina’s third victory over a ranked opponent under Will Muschamp.
Carolina travels to LSU next week.
