Rescued sea turtle on display at Riverbanks Zoo in time for Worl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Rescued sea turtle on display at Riverbanks Zoo in time for World Oceans Day

This turtle that was rescued in October 2017 is now on display at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS) This turtle that was rescued in October 2017 is now on display at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS)
The turtle was rescued in October 2017 and has since grown enough to join the Atlantic tank at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS) The turtle was rescued in October 2017 and has since grown enough to join the Atlantic tank at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS)
(WIS) -

A green sea turtle that was rescued from the South Carolina coastline is now on display at Riverbanks Zoo. 

Just in time for World Ocean Day, this new face can now be seen in the Atlantic tank. 

The turtle was rescued off the South Carolina coastline in October 2017. Since then, it''s been growing until it's big enough to join other marine life in the Atlantic tank. 

Zoo staff were excited about being able to put the turtle out in conjunction with the World Oceans Day celebration.

"It's finally going out on habitat. It's in a transition container right now at current time in our Atlantic tank. In the next coming weeks we're going to be transitioning into that habitat so it'll be in full view for our public," Guest Engagement Supervisor at Riverbanks Zoo Milo Anderson said. 

While the sea turtle doesn't have a name yet, it is a result of the zoo's partnership with SCDNR and one day it will be released back into the wild like previous turtles at the zoo.

In addition to the green sea turtle's debut, the zoo hosted several activities for World Oceans Day.

The goal is to emphasize that a healthy ocean equals a healthy planet and to encourage people to become stewards for conservation.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:21:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:48:17 GMT
    Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:57:42 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly