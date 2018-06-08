Rescued sea turtle on display at Riverbanks Zoo in time for World Oceans Day

The turtle was rescued in October 2017 and has since grown enough to join the Atlantic tank at Riverbanks Zoo. (WIS)

A green sea turtle that was rescued from the South Carolina coastline is now on display at Riverbanks Zoo.

Just in time for World Ocean Day, this new face can now be seen in the Atlantic tank.

The turtle was rescued off the South Carolina coastline in October 2017. Since then, it''s been growing until it's big enough to join other marine life in the Atlantic tank.

Zoo staff were excited about being able to put the turtle out in conjunction with the World Oceans Day celebration.

"It's finally going out on habitat. It's in a transition container right now at current time in our Atlantic tank. In the next coming weeks we're going to be transitioning into that habitat so it'll be in full view for our public," Guest Engagement Supervisor at Riverbanks Zoo Milo Anderson said.

While the sea turtle doesn't have a name yet, it is a result of the zoo's partnership with SCDNR and one day it will be released back into the wild like previous turtles at the zoo.

In addition to the green sea turtle's debut, the zoo hosted several activities for World Oceans Day.

The goal is to emphasize that a healthy ocean equals a healthy planet and to encourage people to become stewards for conservation.

