Dutch Fork’s Hyatt receives first football scholarship offer

Jalin Hyatt has been one of the most explosive playmakers for the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes all year long.

Dutch Fork has been a hotbed for talent as far as college football is concerned and the Silver Foxes have another athlete one of Tom Knotts’ players is getting noticed.

Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt recently picked up his first scholarship offer this past weekend from the Duke Blue Devils. According to Hyatt’s father, Jalin attended camp at Duke on Sunday and received the offer from Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe.

This past season, Hyatt has 43 catches for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns to help the Silver Foxes capture a second Class 5-A state championship.

According to his father, Hyatt is also attracting interest from Clemson and Wake Forest.

