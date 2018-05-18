Tractor trailer carrying onions catches fire, closes I-20 exit ramp, SCDOT says

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials are working an overturned tractor trailer carrying onions that has caught on fire on an Interstate 20 exit ramp.

According to SCDOT, that tractor trailer accident is on exit 73B, which is near Highway 277.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened due to a shifted load inside the tractor trailer.

No word on any injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

