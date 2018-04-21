Coroner identifies Lexington man killed in motorcycle collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies Lexington man killed in motorcycle collision on Hwy. 6

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a Lexington man who was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday night. 

The coroner identified the victim as Rueben Wyatt Baughman, 31, of Lexington. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Baughman, who was driving a 1986 Suzuki Motorcycle, was traveling east on South Carolina Highway 6 near Pleasant View Drive when he lost control. The coroner said Baughman was attempting to pass another car when he was ejected from his motorcycle as he maneuvered to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. 

Officials said Baughman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision due to his injuries. 

SCHP continues to investigate this crash. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

