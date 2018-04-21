Coroner identifies Lexington man killed in motorcycle collision on Hwy. 6

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a Lexington man who was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday night.

The coroner identified the victim as Rueben Wyatt Baughman, 31, of Lexington.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Baughman, who was driving a 1986 Suzuki Motorcycle, was traveling east on South Carolina Highway 6 near Pleasant View Drive when he lost control. The coroner said Baughman was attempting to pass another car when he was ejected from his motorcycle as he maneuvered to avoid a collision with an oncoming car.

Officials said Baughman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision due to his injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate this crash.

