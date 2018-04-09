Lexington police searching for CVS robbery suspect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington police searching for CVS robbery suspect

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The pictured suspect is wanted for the robbery of an opioid medication from a Lexington CVS Pharmacy. (Source: Lexington Police Department) The pictured suspect is wanted for the robbery of an opioid medication from a Lexington CVS Pharmacy. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
The pictured suspect is wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy for an opioid medication. (Source: Lexington Police Department) The pictured suspect is wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy for an opioid medication. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
The pictured suspect is wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy for an opioid medication. (Source: Lexington Police Department) The pictured suspect is wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy for an opioid medication. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in relation to a robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Saturday. 

At approximately 9 a.m. on April 7, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard and went straight to the pharmacy counter. He told an employee that he wanted a specific narcotic medication that was meant for pain management. While speaking with the employee, the suspect had his left hand in his jacket pocket to "appear as if he was holding a weapon," according to Lexington Police.

The medication requested was confirmed to be an opioid, according to a Lexington Police spokesperson.

The employee collected an unknown amount of the requested medication and gave it to the suspect who then left the store. The suspect is described as a white male standing about 5' 7" with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark jacket and pants, covered his face with a hood and mask and was wearing black gloves. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Trump: FBI raid on lawyer an 'attack on our country'

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:07:29 GMT

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    More >>

    The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

    More >>

  • Trump threaten Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Trump threaten Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:03:18 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

  • South Carolina's governor offers troops for border to Texas

    South Carolina's governor offers troops for border to Texas

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:54:30 GMT
    Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS)Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: WIS)

    South Carolina's governor is offering to send some of his state's National Guard troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

    More >>

    South Carolina's governor is offering to send some of his state's National Guard troops to Texas to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the Mexican border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly