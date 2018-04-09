Lexington police searching for CVS robbery suspect

The pictured suspect is wanted for the robbery of an opioid medication from a Lexington CVS Pharmacy. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in relation to a robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Saturday.

At approximately 9 a.m. on April 7, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard and went straight to the pharmacy counter. He told an employee that he wanted a specific narcotic medication that was meant for pain management. While speaking with the employee, the suspect had his left hand in his jacket pocket to "appear as if he was holding a weapon," according to Lexington Police.

The medication requested was confirmed to be an opioid, according to a Lexington Police spokesperson.

The employee collected an unknown amount of the requested medication and gave it to the suspect who then left the store. The suspect is described as a white male standing about 5' 7" with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark jacket and pants, covered his face with a hood and mask and was wearing black gloves.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.