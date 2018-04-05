Officials need help finding wanted fugitive in SC

Darrin Paul George is wanted on weapon offenses in South Carolina. (Source: ATF)

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for a wanted fugitive who could be anywhere in South Carolina.

Darrin Paul George is wanted for Weapon Offenses. He is described by officials as 5'8" in height and weighs 200 pounds.

He is known to drive a 2010 White Ford Fusion with SC tag PHH708.

He has previously used the alias name Adam George.

If you see this man or know anything about his whereabouts, call 888-ATF-TIPS.

