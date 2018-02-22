Report: Jeffery undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (17) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Former South Carolina star and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is on the mend.

According to NFL.com, Jeffery underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Jeffery ended the season with 57 catches, 789 receiving yards, and a team-high nine touchdowns this season. That includes Jeffery’s three catches for 73 yards and his 34-yard touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII.

This was Jeffery’s first season with the Eagles. He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia before receiving a four-year extension near the end of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Jeffery has played 79 games during his career in the NFL. Over the last six seasons, he’s collected 361 catches for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns.

I'm told #Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is "out at least 6 months" after surgery to repair a "full tear" in his rotator cuff today, per source. Source added, it is "very likely" A.J. misses preseason & "unsure" about the regular season "but the expectations are to be ready for WK1." https://t.co/rHLVRokbdd — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2018

