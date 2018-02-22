Crosby becomes new head coach for O-W football team

It was 10 years ago when Kevin Crosby took the reins of the Bamberg-Ehrhardt football team.

He was faced with the challenge of maintaining the level of excellence the program had over the years while finding a way to bring home a state championship.

Fast forward 10 years later, Crosby finds himself with a similar challenge at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, a program hungry for success.

“Bamberg’s been nothing but good to me,” Crosby said. “There are so many memories that I have from Bamberg, but in the same sense, it’s a great opportunity at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. They have tremendous talent there. The support that I have from the administration is unbelievable. I’m just giving myself an opportunity to see if I can do this on the next level.”

Crosby, a Bamberg-Ehrhardt alum and the father of South Carolina tight K.C. Crosby, admitted the decision to leave the Red Raiders wasn’t an easy one. However, after talking with his family, he decided to make the move and accept the challenge of helping the Bruins their first state title since 1971.

“I embrace those things,” Crosby said. “I’m trying to build that winning tradition now in Orangeburg. It may not happen immediately, but we’re going to work our tails off to try to give it a shot and make sure that we give our best effort to make sure that we can get this program to that winning success that everybody’s looking for in the community.

“Like I said, it’s a difficult task, but if the kids buy in, the parents buy in, the community buys in, it’ll be an easier challenge than what we expect. That’s the one thing that happened here. I knew the kids, but once the community bought in, the parents bought in, and the kids bought in, that’s what made it successful.”

This new chapter for Crosby will be one he’ll write without his brother, Corey, by his side. The former Red Raiders’ defensive coordinator will have his own program to run after recently signing as the new head coach at Blackville-Hilda.

“It’s a great opportunity that Corey has over at Blackville,” Crosby said when asked about his brother and former defensive coordinator. “We’ve had good times together here in Bamberg and building this program to where it’s at. It’s now that he’s moved on. It gives the young man an opportunity and I’m always about giving a young man an opportunity to get into this profession and be successful.”

Crosby replaces longtime O-W head coach Tommy Brown, who was on his second stint as the Bruins head coach. Under Brown the second time around, O-W’s best regular season showing came in 2013 when they posted a 9-1 regular season record before being ousted in the first round of the playoffs after a loss to North Myrtle Beach.

It's official. Kevin Crosby is the new head football coach for @OW_HIGH_BRUINS. First reported by @TandDSports — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) February 21, 2018

