An 85-year-old woman's brutal rape has investigators fearing there are other victims

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said there could be more victims of Marquille Livingston, 36, the man arrested last week for the brutal rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Columbia home.

"Because it was such a horrific crime, it was so brutal and very precise in how he did some things, it leads us to believe there might be additional victims out there," Capt. Maria Yturria said.

The department said during the early morning hours of Feb. 14, Livingston forcefully entered the residence of the victim, punched her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The victim used a medical alert bracelet to call for help, but once she was contacted by an agent, deputies say Livingston "took over the conversation and told them everything [was] fine," an incident report said.

The victim’s son came home around 5:30 a.m. and called authorities. Livingston was taken into custody without incident on Feb. 17.

Livingston waived his bond hearing Wednesday morning and will have bond set at a new hearing in six months. He is currently charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and larceny.

Yturria said there are several precautions family and friends of elderly residents can take to ensure their safety.

"Know your surroundings, become friends with your elderly neighbors and take notice of cars that are supposed to be there and ones that aren’t," she said. "They grew up in a different time that was very private and you’re talking about something that is so invasive to them, so just look out for each other."

Livingston’s criminal record extends back to 2000 when he faced charges of indecent exposure, felon in possession of a firearm and assault, according to court records. The assault charge was subsequently d ropped and he was sentenced to five years of probation for the remaining charges.

In 2004, he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to not more than five years in prison under South Carolina’s Youthful Offender Act.

The most serious of charges against Livingston came in 2013 when he was arrested on charges of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

According to an incident report obtained from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a woman who was 7 months pregnant with his child said she and Livingston had gotten into an argument. She said it became physical when he grabbed her around the neck and threw her onto the floor. The report then states Livingston proceeded to keep his hands around her neck and choke her.

The charge of criminal domestic violence of a high or aggravated nature carries up to a 20-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of probation.

According to South Carolina law, if he is convicted of first-degree burglary stemming from the Feb. 14 incident, he faces up to life in prison.

“It’s frustrating for everybody,” Yturria said. “We try to do everything we can to present the best case forward with the hope that the court will hold people accountable.”

The sheriff’s department also offers Project HOPE, in which retired law enforcement officers make home visits with the elderly to ensure they’re doing okay.

